BLUFF CITY - Doris Nichols, age 73 , of Bluff City, TN went home to be with her Lord Monday, September 8,2020 in her home . She was a native of Bluff City and was the daughter of the late William and Mossie Cope Baker.
Doris enjoyed working crossword puzzles and with flowers. She loved sitting on her porch with her coffee and cigarette watching the traffic go by. Spending time with her family was what she loved most.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Charles Nichols; brother, Dallas Cope and sister, Barbara Reed.
Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Sheila Smith (Kevin) of Harvest, AL, Rebecca Sheppard (James) of Bluff City, TN; sons, Steven Nichols (Christine) of Bluff City, TN and Scott Nichols (Veronica) of Johnson City, TN; Nine grandchildren; Fifteen great grandchildren; sister, Billie Jean Reed of Kingsport, TN.
A graveside service to honor the life of Doris Nichols will be conducted at 2:00 pm Friday, September 11, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN with Pastor Greg Wagner officiating. Active pallbearers will be Brandon Nichols, Travis Nichols, Scott Nichols, Steve Nichols, Jerry Reed and Mark White. Honorary pallbearer James Sheppard.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Amedysis Hospice.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sullivan County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit wear masks or facial coverings in public. All visitors to the funeral home visitation/ funeral service and graveside service are required to adhere to this mandate. Also, social distancing recommendations must be observed.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Doris and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.