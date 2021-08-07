JOHNSON CITY - Doris Marie Davis, 91, of Johnson City, TN went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 5, 2021. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing.
Doris was a loving devoted mother and grandmother to her family. She was a long time member of Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City. She was employed by Forbes Airforce Base and Santa Fe Railroad in Topeka, KS as well as Summers Hardware in Johnson City. She finished her career at East Tennessee State University, Quillen College of Medicine.
Survivors include her four daughters Denise Kerney, Janelle Grooms and husband Ronald, Elizabeth Davis, Donna Gage and husband John; daughter-in-law Karen Davis, eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death are her parents John and Evelyn McClanahan, son Roger Lynn Davis, son-in-law Tom Kerney, four brothers Dale, Denver, Francis and Minnis, and two sisters Anna Ruth and Marge.
Doris loved spending time with her family, reading the Bible, singing gospel hymns, flower gardening, cooking, and was an excellent seamstress.
Many thanks to Amedisys of Elizabethton, TN for the beautiful care she received from their hospice team over the past year.
A graveside service for Doris Marie Davis will be conducted on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:00am at Monte Vista Memorial Park, Johnson City, with Hospice Chaplain Steven Spell officiating the service. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 9:50am Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimers Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Davis family. (423) 610-7171