UNICOI - Doris M. Snyder, age 97, Unicoi, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Governors Bend. She was a native of Old Butler and had lived most of her life in Unicoi County. Doris was a daughter of the late Fred and Verdie Lipford Matherly.
Doris was a retired seamstress. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Erwin. She enjoyed making crafts and working in her flowers. Doris loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of seventy-five years, Ernest Snyder in 2018; four grandchildren: Lisa, Michael, Cathy, and Ricky; three brothers and two sisters.
Doris leaves behind to cherish her memory, three children: Delores Chafin, Ronnie Snyder and wife, Janie, Terry Snyder and wife, Laura; five grandchildren: Debbie, Vickie, Angela, Clinton, and Sarah; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will attend a private graveside service in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Dr. Kobe Strawser will officiate.
Doris’s family would like to extend a special thank you to: Dr. Hatjioannou, Dr. Shankle, the staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Amedisys Hospice, and the staff of Governors Bend who treated her like family.
