ELIZABETHTON - Doris LeJeune, age 86, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Buck Dillard and Pearl Vines Honeycutt. Doris was the Executive Secretary at AT&T for 35 years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Daniel LeJeune. Those left to cherish her memories include her three sons, Michael LeJeune and wife Dollie, of Elizabethton, TN, Kenneth LeJeune, of the home, and John LeJeune, of Jacksonville, FL; six grandchildren, Kristy LeJeune, of NC, Kelly LeJeune and Daniel LeJeune, of Jacksonville, FL, Tina Leonard and husband Zach, of Martinsburg, WV, Stacy Gray and husband Thomas, of Elizabethton, TN, and Timothy LeJeune and wife Emily, of Morristown, TN; eight great-grandchildren, Ryan LeJeune, Kira LeJeune, Ranson Leonard, Chloe Gray, Lily Gray, Timothy Leonard, Gwen Gray, and Hope Leonard.
A funeral mass to honor the life of Doris LeJeune will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday November 19, 2020 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home. The family will receive friends between the hours of 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. on Thursday prior to the funeral mass.
The graveside and interment will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Those who will be attending the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 A.M on Friday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Humane Society, P.O. Box 134 Elizabethton, TN 37644
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the funeral home and graveside service are required to wear a mask or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations must be observed.
Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the LeJeune family.