Doris Dean, age 96 (a month shy of 97!), passed away on December 11, 2021. She was born in Hammond, Indiana and graduated from Bryant and Stratton College in Chicago. Following her marriage to Harvey A. Dean in 1943, she lived in Illinois, New Hampshire, California, New York, Indiana and in Jonesborough, Tennessee where she has resided since 1972. She retired from ETSU College of Medicine Library in 1986.
Mrs. Dean was active in the ETSU Garden Club, Friends of the Reece Museum, Friends of the Washington County-Jonesborough Library, the Regional Library, the Civic Trust and the Jonesborough Museum which merged into the Heritage Alliance, the Alliance for Continued Learning and the Schubert Club, serving as an officer or board member on most of these organizations. She appreciated the growing support of the arts in this area, was an avid recycler, and she believed we must preserve the past in order to ensure the future.
Mrs. Dean was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Harvey A. Dean, and by her daughter, Keri Smith. She is survived by her three grandchildren Rhett Smith, Heather Schwerdtfeger (and Jon) and DeAnne Smith; William Smith, son-in-law; and four great-grandchildren Nora and Maxton Smith, and Owen and Maggie Schwerdtfeger.
Celebration of life services will be conducted 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Friends of the Washington County-Jonesborough Library 200 E. Sabine Drive, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Dean family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
