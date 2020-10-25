JOHNSON CITY - Doris B. Butler, 82, Johnson City, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Doris was a native of Flag Pond and was a daughter of the late C.L. and Eugenia Crain Blankenship.
She was in banking as a loan officer for over 30 years. Doris was a member of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church. She was known and loved by many.
Doris came from a large family. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Butler and 8 siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kimberly A. Butler; sisters, Glenna Crain, Patsy Church; brother Hershel “Bud” Blankenship and wife Mary.
The graveside service for Doris will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Roselawn Memorial Park, with Roy Yelton, officiating. Those who plan to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M.
In-lieu-of flowers donations can be made to Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 E. Oakland Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601 or Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Dr. Kingsport, TN 37663.
