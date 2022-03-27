October 19, 1929 - January 28, 2022
Doris was born on October 19, 1929 in Back Creek, Virginia outside of Roanoke and was the third of five children born to her parents, Captain Luther Dennis Bell and Katherine Lee Coles Bell Henry. She graduated from the University of Virginia as a Registered Nurse in 1950. After graduation she continued to work at the UVA Medical Center's Maternity Ward, a position that aligned well with her joyful enthusiasm for holding newborn babies.
On February 17, 1951, she married Royce Linton Holsey, Jr., M.D. After Royce completed his residency, they moved to Elizabethton, TN where they raised their four extraordinary children and oldest granddaughter. Following Royce's retirement in 1988 they moved to Naples, FL to enjoy the warm climate. Her last big move with Royce was to Georgia in 2002 placing them closer to family.
Integrity and kindness meant everything to Doris. A true "people-person", interacting with others brought her much happiness. Her fun-loving zest for life was delightfully contagious, and her impressive resiliency and positive mindset carried her through every challenge she encountered.
Doris was a devout Christian active in the Episcopal church and a loyal member of the Altar Guild, ECW, and numerous church functions. She also enjoyed her involvement in the Daughters of the American Revolution, Garden Club, Bridge Club, and several local organizations. Over the years she enjoyed many traveling adventures with Royce and their children. She especially loved going on cruises where she truly danced all over the world with the man she loved. Doris spent many hours cross stitching, needle working, knitting, making quilts, working crossword puzzles and winning every game of Scrabble she played.
Doris passed peacefully in her sleep (age 92) surrounded by family in the loving home of her son, Lint and daughter-in-law, Liz. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother, Luther Douglas Bell, and sisters, Drucilla Katherine Bell and Nina Lee Bell Mendro Hansen.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Carrie Marie Bell Powell -FL; two daughters, Jan Holsey Pees (Russell) - FL and Karen Rebecca Holsey Young - GA; two sons, Jeffrey S. Holsey and Royce L. Holsey, III - GA; five grandchildren, Victoria Alexander (Ben Eubanks) -GA, Phillip Young (Maggie) -SC, Blair Holsey DeRossett (JD) - GA, Rebecca Young Iqbal (Hassaan) -AZ, and Paige Holsey Tillman (Josh) - GA; six great-grandchildren, Wilson and Susan Young, Landon and Elise DeRossett, and Peyton and Cooper Tillman; and a host of close friends, caregivers and extended relatives.
Doris was a fountain of compassion and will be fondly remembered for her warm friendliness, unshakable optimism, admirable determination, spectacular grace, and boundless love for her family. Her radiant legacy and charming laughter will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew her.
A small family memorial service will be held later this year at St Barnabas Anglican Church in Dunwoody, GA. The family asks that all memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where children have access to free medical treatment.