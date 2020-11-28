SOUTH BEND, IN - Doris Anne (Ballard) Beck, 87, of South Bend, IN, passed away peacefully the evening of November 24, 2020, with complications of Dementia. She was born to parents Emerson and Helen Ballard, on December 17, 1932, in Mishawaka, IN. Doris graduated from Riley High School, South Bend, IN in 1951. She was a member of the Methodist Church and sang in the church choir. Doris really loved her family dearly and enjoyed, dancing, gardening, bowling, singing, playing cards, board games, and helping others. She was a proud, warmhearted lady who will be greatly missed by her family until the day we meet her in Heaven. Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories of her we will always keep.
Doris is survived by, Gene Beck, her devoted husband of 62 years of South Bend, IN; Dale and Cheryl Beck, son and daughter-in-law of Lincolnton, NC, Keith Beck and Alice Chan, son and dear friend of South Bend, IN, Todd and Kristin Beck, son and daughter-in-law of Niles, Ml; Casey Meyer, grandson of Mebane, NC; Louise Bartol, sister, of Ocala, FL and Carl Ballard, brother, of Erwin, TN. Doris was preceded in death by her parents Emerson and Helen Ballard.
Doris met Gene Robert Beck in 1957 at a polka dance. Gene loved the way Doris danced. He asked her for another date that same evening and they continued visiting often. One summer day of 1958 on The Beck Farm, Buchanan, Ml, inside the milk house, Doris told Gene that "There are more fish in the sea." and asked, "Are you going to get serious or not?" Gene said, "Well, let's go steady." Then ran to get his high school class ring. Gene asked for Doris's hand in marriage in September 1958. They wed on November 29, 1958, in Berrien Springs, Ml. Together they continued dancing, made a home, and raised three wonderful men in Buchanan, Ml.
The Beck family would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the staff at Heritage Point, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Mishawaka, IN along with acknowledgment for the short, polite visits by Hospice nurse Kasey.
The family has entrusted Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel of South Bend with the arrangements. Immediate Family will gather for a private service at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Indiana University School of Medicine - Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Research at https://medicine.iu.edu/give or mail to Indiana University School of Medicine, c/o Indiana University Foundation, PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072. Payable to IU Foundation - IU School of Medicine in memory of Doris A. Beck.
