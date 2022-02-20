FARRAGUT - Doris Ann Wise, age 97 of Farragut, TN, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022. She was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, and resided in Johnson City, TN for 47 years. She relocated to the Washington, D.C. area where she retired from the federal government and moved to Maryville, TN in 1984. She was a member of Maryville First United Methodist Church, an avid bridge player, crafter, and active in the Blount County Newcomers Club. While in Johnson City, Doris was a member of Munsey Memorial Methodist Church, and a leader of the youth fellowship group for 2 years. She was also president of the Dogwood Acres Garden Club, a member of Beta Sigma Phi and employed at the Veteran's Administration of Mountain Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas S. Rice; parents, Leo E. Dixon and Leila R. Dixon; sisters, Louise Buzed and Frances McClanahan. She is survived by daughter, Karen Alley and son-in-law, Patrick Alley; granddaughter, Brandie Julian; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Johnathan Julian; several nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be sent to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greenville, TN 37743 or https://gift.holstonhome.org. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Smith West Chapel. Family will assemble at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 22, 2022 for Entombment at Monte Vista Memorial Gardens in Johnson City. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com