ELIZABETHTON - Doris Ann Whaley Broyles Beaver, 68, of Elizabethton, TN, was called home Monday afternoon, January 11, 2021, following a brief illness. Ann was born in Johnson City and had resided in Tri-Cities area for most of her life. She was an employee of Tulsa Dental Supply for a number of years. Ann attended Gray Church of God. She was a loving mother and a faithful woman of God.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Carroll Coleman; Charlie Broyles and Floyd Beaver; parents, Jacob and Beulah Whaley; two sisters; and three brothers.
Ann is survived by two daughters, Rachael Coleman and Ella McClellan; four sons, Charlie A. Broyles and Lisa, Steve Broyles and Tammy, Frank Broyles and Rebekah, and Berrett Broyles and Brandy; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul Whaley, Bobby Whaley, and Mark Whaley; sisters, Loretta Bowman and Rebecca Cozad; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Chuckey with Bishop Richard Thompson and Pastor Dewey Ward officiating.
