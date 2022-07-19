JOHNSON CITY - Doris Ann Buck, 82, Johnson City, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.
Doris was a native and lifelong Johnson City resident. She was a daughter of the late Roy Herman and Ovella Clark McInturff.
Doris attended Science Hill High School. She was a homemaker and formerly worked as a secretary at Watauga Mental Health and for Roland Verran, Attorney-At-Law.
Doris was a member of Southwestern Baptist Church. She loved her family, especially her granddaughters.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Louise Dockery and Donna Gail McInturff, two infant brothers, Ralph and James McInturff.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Carroll Buck; her daughter, Sherrie Greenwell and husband Kevin, Johnson City; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Kaci Greenwell, both of Johnson City; one brother, Kenneth McInturff and wife Brenda, Johnson City; nieces, Carolyn Estep, Jonesborough, Wendy Pruit, Ft. Myers, FL; nephew, Jeff McInturff, Knoxville; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., in the Sanctuary of Southwestern Baptist Church, with Pastor Greg Salyer, officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday prior to the service from 12:30 -2:00 P.M. at the church.
Those who prefer to make memorial donations in Doris’s name in lieu-of-flowers are requested to do so to Southwestern Baptist Church, 1112 Cherokee Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604.