JOHNSON CITY - Dora Viola Huff Blount, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on her 99th birthday, August 21, 2022, at Christian Assisted Living.
She spent her early years in Leesburg, Tennessee, and attended Mountain View School and graduated from Jonesborough High School. Viola then worked at Sears Roebuck with her sister, Kathleen Huff Miller, before becoming a homemaker. She was an active member of Clark Street Baptist Church, where she also taught Sunday School for many years.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Horace Phil Blount, Jr. and her parents, Oscar B. Huff and Verna Hall Huff, as well as her sister, Kathleen Huff Miller.
Viola is survived by her daughter, Teresa Kim Blount Livaditis, and her son-in-law, Nicholas J. Livaditis, and her two grandchildren, Alisa N. Livaditis and John Nicholas Livaditis. She is further survived by her four nieces.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to the caring staff of Christian Assisted Living, who cared for Viola, and Amedisys Hospice Group, who provided comfort during her passing.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Receiving of friends will occur from 11:30-12:30 pm with a service immediately following, under the direction of Pastor Mike Anglin. Interment at Monte Vista Memorial Park will be private.