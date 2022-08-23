JOHNSON CITY - Dora Viola Huff Blount, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on her 99th birthday, August 21, 2022, at Christian Assisted Living.

She spent her early years in Leesburg, Tennessee, and attended Mountain View School and graduated from Jonesborough High School. Viola then worked at Sears Roebuck with her sister, Kathleen Huff Miller, before becoming a homemaker. She was an active member of Clark Street Baptist Church, where she also taught Sunday School for many years.

