JOHNSON CITY - Dora L. Wishon, 81, Johnson City, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Lakebridge Health Care Center, following a brief illness.
Dora was a native of Buladean, NC, and a resident of Johnson City for most of her life. She was a daughter of the late James and Maria Brinkley Garland.
Dora retired from Johnson City Transit in 2008 after 32 years of service as a special education bus driver, taking care of our community’s special needs children, transporting students ranging in age from preschool through high school, where she developed special friendships with many of them over the years.
She was a former member of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church and was a member and most recently attended Harvest Time Baptist Church prior to her declining health.
Dora enjoyed cooking for her family and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Calvin “Willie” Wishon, in 2008, a daughter, Lisa Ann Wilson, four brothers, Harvey, Bill, Clyde and Robert Garland, one sister, Dovie Tracy.
Dora is survived by one daughter, Vickie Tribuiani and husband Diaz, Deerfield Beach, FL; three brothers, Troy Garland and wife Betty, Johnson City, Wayne Brinkley and wife Sue, Roger Garland and wife Wanda, all of Buladean; two sisters, Wanda Tracy, Fulton, PA, and Lorene Francis, Johnson City; two sisters-in-law, Silvia Kirk, Johnson City, and Marjorie Story, Burlington, NC; six grandchildren, Heather Trout and husband Travis, Lighthouse Point, FL, Jeffrey Nelms, Joshua Nelms and wife Katie, all of Kennesaw, GA, Jessica Nelms, Johnson City, Isabella Tribuiani and D.J. Tribuiani, both of Deerfield Beach; four great-grandchildren, Henry, Max and Scarlette Nelms, and Ellie Trout; several nieces and nephews.
The graveside funeral service for Dora will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., in Oak Hill Cemetery, Johnson City, with Rev. Richard Blankenship, officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 A.M. Tuesday.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home.
