LIMESTONE - Donnie Humac Painter, Sr., age 84, of Limestone, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of the late Holly Humac Painter and Pauline Bishop Painter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores Painter; and one daughter, Delores Lynn Painter.
Donnie was a member of the Church of Christ of Limestone, Tennessee. He retired from Automatic Sprinkler. He loved farming, Nascar racing, and football.
He is survived by his children, Donna Painter, and Donnie Painter, Jr.; and special friends, Emogene Painter, Patty Painter, and Timmy Sparks.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Committal Service and Interment will follow at 1:30 PM in the Chapel Garden at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Johnson City Medical Center ICU Overflow for all their love and care that was shown.
