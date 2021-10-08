ELIZABETHTON - Donnie Collins, age 75, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with his Savior on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Donnie was born in Elizabethton to the late Jack D. Collins, Sr. and Hazel Stout Collins. In addition to his parents, Donnie was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack D. Collins, Jr. “Bud”; and a granddaughter, Addison Shepherd.
Donnie retired as an office administrator for Mullican Flooring and was a member of East Fairview Free Will Baptist Church where he currently served as a deacon. Donnie enjoyed working with computers and his grandchildren were his entire life!
Those left to cherish and honor Donnie’s memory include his wife of 52 years, Patricia Williams Collins of the home; two children, Kevin Collins and wife Amy of Elizabethton and Donna Shepherd and husband David also of Elizabethton; three grandchildren, Emily Collins, Neveah Shepherd and Skylar Shepherd all of Elizabethton; his sister, Glenda Street and husband Daniel of Elizabethton; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to honor the life of Donnie Collins will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, October 11, 2021 in the Riverside Chapel at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Carl Grindstaff and Mr. Roy Adkins officiating. Music will be provided by Donna Shepherd, soloist and Kevin Collins, pianist. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Monday or at the residence at any time. The service will be livestreamed from the chapel. To view the livestream please log onto our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary for Donnie and at the beginning of the obituary will be a link, simply click the link and the service will begin promptly at 7:00 PM.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be David Shepherd, Dana Markland, Leslie Brock, Jewel Williams, Buddy Collins and Jeff Hilton. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 9:15 AM on Tuesday to go in procession.
The family would like to thank Donnie’s nurse, Kim with Home Health Care, Dr. Paul and his wife, and Donnie’s friends, neighbors and his church family.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Collins family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.