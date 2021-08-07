JOHNSON CITY - Donna Whitson Guinn, 72 of Johnson City passed away from medical complications on July 28, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born in Hanover, PA, she is the daughter of the late Nathan Garland Whitson and Doris Honeycutt Whitson. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Whitson Wheelock.
Donna graduated from Sulpher Springs High School in 1967, skipping her senior year and completing a year of college before marrying Philip Guinn. While he was in Vietnam she was active in the local Wives Who Wait program. She returned to college in 1977, graduating with her business degree from ETSU in 1980. She became one of very few women Certified Financial Planners with Merrill Lynch, becoming VP of the Johnson City, TN office and working there until April, 2010. She then worked with Crossbridge Wealth Management from May 2010 until retirement in 2019.
She attended Bowmantown Baptist Church 1967-2002 and taught an adult Sunday school class for many years. She attended Crossroads Christian Church with her family as her health allowed in recent years.
Those left to cherish Donna’s memory include: her only child, Krista Guinn Orr, her husband, Greg; grandchildren Conor and Jacob Orr; and her brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Kathy Whitson along with many aunts and uncles and beloved cousins.
There will be a Celebration of Life service Aug 13, 6:00 at Crossroads Christian Church. Donna graciously donated her body to Quillen School of Medicine.
She requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to her daughter’s ministry for the elderly and disabled, Seed the Need, at Crossroads Christian Church.