ERWIN - Donna Strickland Foster, age 62, of Erwin passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. A native of Erwin, Donna is a daughter of the late Robert and Sally Jean (Court) Strickland. She was a member of Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed collecting seashells. In addition to her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her brother, Randy Strickland; son, Randy “Bub” Foster; and daughter, Sandie Foster.
Donna Strickland Foster leaves behind to cherish her memory:
Husband: Gregory Marshall Foster; Sons: Joe Foster, Darrell Glenn Foster; Grandchildren: Gregory Franklin, Whitlee Franklin, Destiney “DJ” Miller, Alisa Bishop, Tristan Foster, Sunshine Foster, Dakota Foster; Great-grandchildren: Niko Foster, Briggs Duncan; Sisters: Judy Hensley of Kingsport, Lori Franklin and husband, Alan of Erwin; Brothers: Steve Strickland and wife, Tonya of Friendsville, TN, Tim Strickland and wife, Tracy of Maryville, TN.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Donna Strickland Foster in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church. Reverend Noah Taylor and Dr. Scott Linginfelter will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm on Thursday, June 3, 2021 and will continue until service time at Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church. A committal service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Martins Creek Cemetery. Those attending should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 9:30 am on Friday, to go in procession to the cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers will be notified.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Donna’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Donna Strickland Foster through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.