BAKERSVILLE, NC - Donna Phillips Byrd, age 63, of Battle Branch Rd. Bakersville, NC went home to be with the Lord January 9, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Herbert and Stella Lowe Phillips and a homemaker. She was a member of Beans Creek Freewill Baptist Church and a volunteer with Buladean Fire Department. She loved taking care of her family and her animals.
Survivors include: her husband, Eddie Byrd, of the home, three children; Pricilla Byrd, Jason Byrd (Erin), and Eddie Allen Byrd (Lacey), all of Bakersville, NC, two sisters; Kathy Norton, of Greenville, TN, and Robin Landers (Jeff), of Jonesboro, TN, one brother; Bill Phillips (Peggy), of Johnson City, TN, four grandchildren; Makayla Wiseman, Jada Wiseman, Grayson Lace Byrd, and William Lee Hendrix Byrd, one great grandchild; Aurora Peyton Sparks.
She was preceded in death in addition to her parents by: a special nephew, Christopher Landers and her father in law LC Byrd.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 3:00PM in Beans Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Revs. CJ Robinson and Roger Laws officiating. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Whitson Garland Cemetery (Beans Creek Rd.).
Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Byrd family.