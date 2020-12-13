CHUCKEY- Donna Marie Radford, age 61, of Chuckey, Tennessee, and formally of Johnson City, TN lost her short but courageous battle with cancer and journeyed to her eternal home with the Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her residence.
She was a 1977 graduate of Happy Valley High School and a 1980 graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Criminal Justice. She held several local and state positions in the criminal justice field during her professional career. She was of the Baptist faith. Donna was proceeded in death by her loving mother, Etta Marie Hughes Radford.
She is survived by Maynard Shelton, Linda Loggans, Michael Radford, Herman Radford, and Joe Radford.
A Private Committal and Interment was held at Roselawn Memory Gardens in the Garden of the Last Supper beside her mother, grandmothers and aunts. There will be no formal visitation or funeral service.
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Radford family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Donna Marie Radford and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.