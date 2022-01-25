“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.”
JOHNSON CITY- Donna Mae Pratt Danielsen, a Christian, godly wife, mother, and grandmother, went Home to be with her Lord, January 20, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family, following a lengthy illness.
She was born March 14, 1927, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA, to Herbert Walter and Inez Mae Kent Pratt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Philip Dale Danielsen; two sisters, Ruby Pratt Gatewood, and Virginia Pratt Aupperle. Donna is survived by one son and wife, Marlin Philip and Kandy Danielsen; and one daughter, Starr Danielsen. “Grandma” had four dearly loved grandchildren: Crystal Danielsen-Moore and husband, Jacob, Nathan Philip Danielsen, Hailey Danielsen, and Heather Danielsen; two great-granddaughters, EvaMae and Adeline Danielsen-Moore; one brother and wife, Mervin H. Pratt (Mildred); one sister, Betty Pratt Kraetsch (Carl); several nieces and nephews; some very special friends, Jerald and Debra Byrd, and Dr. Steve and Marty Ainsworth.
Donna trusted Christ as her Savior as a young girl and faithfully served Him all her years. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, Cedar Rapids, IA, and attended the Bible Institute of Los Angeles (BIOLA) alongside her husband, Phil. While in school, two special privileges greatly impacted her life: sitting under the Bible Class teaching of Dr. J. Vernon McGee and taking part in the first Tent Crusade Choir of Dr. Billy Graham in 1949.
Donna was a longtime Member of Heritage Baptist Church, Johnson City, and in 1980 founded the Heritage Library, which she managed until recent years. She was a Servant, also working many hours “behind the scenes,” singing in the choir, working in the music library, church kitchen, nursery, and teaching children. She had a fervent desire to further the Gospel, befriending and supporting many Missionaries. She loved the Bible and studied it daily. Her favorite Bible verse was Jeremiah 29:11 “‘For I know the plans that I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans for prosperity and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.’”
Donna began working as a Dental Assistant and as a Candy Striper during WWII. She worked in local Dairy Queen stores for her brother, Merv, and later became a DQ Co-Franchisee with her husband, Phil.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Ballad Hospice nurses Makayla Caudle and Candice Anderson for their exceptional care.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2 PM, at Heritage Baptist Church, 1512 John Exum Parkway, Johnson City, TN. Service will be conducted by Dr. Reggie Weems, with Special Music provided by Angela Grigsby and Marty Ainsworth. The family will receive friends prior to the Service, from 12-2 PM at the church. Graveside committal services will immediately follow at Washington County Memory Gardens, at 3 PM.
Active Pallbearers are Dr. Steve Ainsworth, Jacob Danielsen-Moore, Todd Mitchell, Jim Bowman, Frank Garrabrant, Ray Hayes, Mark Pfeiffer, and Bill Whaley. Honorary Pallbearers are Mervin Pratt, Jerald Byrd, Chris Danielsen, Curtis Kraetsch, Cliff Voelker, and Glenn Parris.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heritage Baptist Church Library Fund.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Danielsen family. (423)928-6111