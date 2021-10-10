Now we know that if the earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, an house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens. II Corinthians 5:1
CHUCKEY - Donna Lynn Pistole, 61, Chuckey, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Chicago, Illinois and was a daughter of the late Albert Don Manthey and Rachel June Gibson Estep. Donna was such a beautiful soul. She loved her family especially the love of her life, her son, Joshua. Donna enjoyed going to church when not taking care of her mom, who passed away 30 minutes before Donna. She loved her family very much. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Buschard.
Survivors include her son, Joshua Pistole, Greeneville; her brothers and sisters, Jimmy Cantrell, Becky Records and husband, Wade, Mike Blevins, Brenda Harmon, Linda Woodward and husband, Mike and Joe Irwin; step-brothers and sisters, Danny, Larry, Kathy, Mona. Robert and Joanna.
It was Donna’s wish to be cremated and no formal services held.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Pistole family. 423-928-2245