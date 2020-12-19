Donna Lynn Dingess Baker passed away on December 7, 2020 due to complications from a heart attack. She was a devoted wife to Bud; sister to Lan; mother to Maggie, McKenzie and Boyd; grandmother to Deacon, Keely, and Tobias; aunt and cousin to others, and a loyal friend to many. Born in Bluefield, WV, she was raised in Johnson City, TN. The Dingess family was devoted members of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church where Donna played the piano for several of the church’s choirs.
She was a classically trained pianist, master bridge player, avid reader, lover of animals, and enthusiastic fan of Alabama football. Music was always playing in her home and often she would sing along as only she could. Her favorites went beyond classical to David Phelps, Josh Groban, and Home Free.
She graduated from Science Hill High School in Johnson City in 1968; received a music scholarship to attend Wesleyan College in Macon, GA; and graduated in 1972. She and her daughters, Maggie and McKenzie, joined families with Bud and son, Boyd, in 1979 in Atlanta, GA. After a few years in Dunwoody, they moved to Westerville, OH to experience the glories of Midwestern life near Columbus.
Donna was a lifelong educator, serving on the Westerville City School Board in Ohio for many years. When they moved to Franklin, TN (where Bud was born), she took up the teaching mantle at Battle Ground Academy. Her love of the “hormonally challenged” middle-school youth there and later at Capitol School in Tuscaloosa, AL was a testament to her patience, kindness, and extraordinary ability to pull the best out of everyone she met.
After she retired from teaching, she volunteered at Hospice of West Alabama, later becoming their Volunteer Coordinator to assist hospice patients when dealing with end-of-life issues. She became a close, compassionate friend to many.
Once in Tuscaloosa, they had no option but to become the most ardent supporters of the Crimson Tide. A cement elephant lorded over their backyard, stickers adorned their car, and, once replanted in Gainesville, GA, you still can’t get to the front door without seeing that Alabama “A” on flags and yard art. It was an added bonus when daughter Maggie graduated from UA’s health sciences program.
The real testament to a life well-lived is the souls Donna touched - the work she put into being a positive force for others. From co-volunteers on local PTAs to students she taught in the classroom to dear friends she had since high school. Everyone remembers her always with a smile, filled with Southern charm, and a determined compassion for all.
There will be no service in this Covid19 environment. Donna would have wanted any donations to be made to Hospice of West Alabama for the compassionate service they perform. “Mama, aka Nona”, we love you to the moon and back. Heaven has a new Angel who can sing and play hymns on the piano. Until we meet again,
“ROLL TIDE”