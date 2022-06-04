Donna Kay Nolen age 75 passed away May 15,2022 after a long battle with Cancer. She was the daughter of the late Robert “Bob “and Tressie Hicks of Johnson City. Donna had donated her body to Restore Life USA. Donna retired from General Electric in Warren, Oh. She had lived in CA, OH, KY, TN, Fla, Ala during her life time . Survivors include her husband Teddy Nolen-Bean Station, tn , her son Denny Kopp and wife Ginger -Johnson City her son Darren Kopp- La. her sisters Anne West “Peggy Hicks” In New Mexico, Diana Faxon – Unionville, TN 1 brother Robert “Bob” Hicks , Jr of Lebanon, Tn. 1 granddaughter , two adopted kids Cheyenne and Ronald Eubanks which she loved with all of her heart. Family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Donations can be made to American Cancer Society in Donna's name. Send condolences to gkopp37@yahoo.com