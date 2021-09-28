UNICOI COUNTY - Donna Kay Bailey, age 52, of Unicoi County passed away on September 23, 2021 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was sassy, kind and loved her family fiercely. We will miss her immeasurably. She was the first in her family to attend college and retired as a nurse. She was a super mom, there to support her kids in every venture, beaming with pride. She loved true crime, reality shows, and live musical theatre.
She was married to her loving husband, Daniel Lee Bailey of Erwin, just shy of thirty years. She was the daughter of Winona McLaughlin and the late Grandy McLaughlin, and the late Larry Arrowood and Donna Arrowood of Erwin.
She was preceded in death by her father Larry, Grandy, and adoring grandparents, C.L. and Edna Arrowood.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her mother’s Winona McLaughlin, Donna Arrowood; her daughters Heidi Davis of Erwin, Jamie Davis of Erwin, Holly Davis and her fiancé, Tyler Lane of Greeneville; her son-in-law, Deryl Parnell; her grandkids: Alex Nickles, Abbigayle Parnell, and Alton Parnell, Her sister Chasika Harris and husband, Jamie Harris of Erwin; her nieces and nephews: Dillion Pitsenbarger, Dezray Pitsenbarger, Isaiah Bennett, and Nichole Bailey; brother-in-law Troy Bailey and his wife Donna of Unicoi, brothers-in-law Michael Bailey and Oliver Bailey of Erwin, mother-in-law Pearl Bailey of Erwin, her great nieces and nephews, and many other cousins, loved ones, and family friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 PM Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Allen Patten, Brandon Patten, Robbie Patten, Deryl Parnell, Tyler Lane, Jake Cannon.
Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 PM Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Bailey family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Bailey family. (423) 743-1380.