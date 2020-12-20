GRAY - Donna “June” Friday Hood, age 89, of the Oak Grove Community in Gray, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. June was the daughter of the late James and Florence Friday. She was the 14th of their 15 children and the last to pass away. June was also a dedicated member of Oak Grove Baptist Church her entire life.
In addition to her parents, June was preceded in passing by her husband of 56 years, Glen A. Hood, seven brothers, and seven sisters.
Mrs. Hood leaves behind a lasting legacy of loved ones to carry on her love and memory. Among those are her son, Ronnie Hood and wife Lisa; daughter, Sandy Hood Arnold and husband Dan; grandchildren, Kristi Arnold Markland and husband Richard, Mandy Hood and special friend Kyle, Daniel Arnold and wife Jennifer, and Morgan Hood and fiancé Sara; and great grandchildren, Jaxon Hood and Khloe Markland. June also leaves behind a special sister in law, Ruby Horton, and many other special family, friends, and neighbors to carry on her love and memory.
The Hood family will hold a graveside service at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery to honor the life of June on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM with June’s Nephew, Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash, officiating. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Health Care and Hospice as well as Aging in Place for their heartfelt and loving care and the dedication of their caregivers.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for prayer and donations to be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church 396 Oak Grove Rd. Johnson City, TN 37615 Phone: 423-477-3141.
Mrs. Hood and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN. 37604 423-610-7171. Online condolences may be made at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it is at the request of Washington County, Tennessee that masks be worn at all times and all social distancing guidelines be adhered to.