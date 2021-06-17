JOHNSON CITY - Donna J. Crane, 71, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital following a brief illness.
Donna was born in Greeneville to the late Gordon and Mary Bailey Crane.
Donna worked in Food Service for most of her life. She loved to cook and give it away. She also loved to fish and help anyone she could. Most of all, she loved the Lord. She attended Fairhaven United Methodist Church for several years.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by one brother, Gordon Leon Crane.
Survivors include: four siblings, Rena Quillen and her husband Maurice, Lena Tittle and her husband Terry, Roy G. Crane and his wife Debbie, and Mickie Crislip; nieces and nephews, Geoff Newton and his wife Daria, Alyssa Newton, Melissa Krell, Michelle Cravens and her husband Brett, Josh Cravens, John Krell and his wife Mary Ann, Grace Krell, Hope Krell, Luke Krell, JR Crane, Frank Crane and his wife Carrie, and Mason Crane.
The family of Donna Crane will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Fairhaven United Methodist Church. The funeral will follow at 12:30 pm with Rev. Paul Longmire officiating. The committal service will follow at 2:00 pm Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairhaven United Methodist Church, 3131 W Walnut St., Johnson City, TN 37604