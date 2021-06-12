JOHNSON CITY - Donna Faye Myers Fair, age 50, Johnson City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 13, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 17, 1970 in Hampton, Virginia to Ronald and Julia Faye Widener Myers.
Donna married Michael Fair on June 6, 2005. She loved her family very much. Donna had a great sense of humor, she was hardworking not to mention, Donna was stubborn as a mule! She loved a good T-bone steak and salads with extra ranch dressing on them. Donna had several jobs over the years, but most were spent serving others in the food industry. She loved to help others feel good and made sure they ate well.
Donna’s life was a living example of the following quote: “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched, they must be felt with the heart.” She had a huge heart which was open to loving others and helping those in need. Donna never shied away from stepping up to the plate, even when her plate was full.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of nineteen years, Michael Fair; children: Destiny Fair (Kevin), Dawton Dulaney, Karen Neblett and Kristien Bryant; grandchildren: Willow Mae Grace, Ian Bryant and August Bryant; one sister, Tricia Myers; one stepsister, Donna Stoss; mother-in-law, Barbara and Ricky Roark; father-in-law, Mike and Tammy Fair; nieces: Michelle Baldwin and Rachel Baldwin; Donna’s beloved cat, Midnight; several other aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews also survive.
