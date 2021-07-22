Sixty-two years is a long time to be stranded anywhere, particularly somewhere as mind-bogglingly dull as Earth. On Friday, July 16th, the roses in the window box tilted to one side, and Donna Chere Bone learned the answers to all the questions and mysteries we will ever think of. She is now walking and dancing through all of our hearts, as she has been unable to do during her struggles with multiple illnesses. Her rock-and-roll soul, her blazing smile, and her wonderful personality will be forever etched in all of our memories. She was preceded into the great unknown by her parents, Donald James and Cherie Strickland, and her brother, Robert Owen Strickland. She is survived by her husband, Ricky Wayne Bone, her daughter, Angelique Michelle Bone, thirteen gorgeous cats, several cousins, and too many friends to count.
Her Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, July 22nd 2021 at 6pm at Sammon’s Funeral Home,
4201 West Main St., Soperton, GA, 30457. We respectfully ask that you not send flowers, as most funerary or mourning plants/flowers are toxic to cats. If you would like to pay respects with a donation, we would love for you to donate food or supplies or what you would spend to buy flowers or cook something to the Laurens County, Emmanuel County, or Toombs County Animal Shelter in her name. Our animals are all rescues and gave her so much love, comfort, company, and joy over the years, and this would be the greatest way to continue spreading her love and her memory.
