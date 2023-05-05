Donald Richard Barnes, known to friends and family as Don, passed away peacefully the morning of May 4, 2023, in James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Born on November 14, 1940, in Piney Flats, Tennessee, Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Don was the son of the late Isaac Willie Barnes and Ila Ruth Mingea Barnes. He was preceded in death by his brothers Jack and Bill Barnes and his sister, Lois Barr. He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Barbara Barnett Barnes; his daughter, Julie Paul (Jeff); his son, Chad Barnes (Kristi); his brothers, Harold and Dale Barnes; and his four grandsons, Bradley Paul (Paloma), Tyler Barnes, Ryan Barnes, and Nicholas Paul.
A graduate of Mary Hughes High School, Don went on to have a successful career in the airline industry, retiring as a Station Manager from Northwest Airlines. Throughout his life, Don lived in various cities across Tennessee, including Johnson City, Franklin, and Murfreesboro, making lasting friendships and memories along the way.
Don was a man of Christian faith, and his love for God was evident in the way he lived his life. He was a wise and thoughtful man, always willing to lend a listening ear and offer guidance to those in need. His loving nature extended to his family, whom he cherished deeply. Don's devotion to his wife, children, and grandchildren was unwavering, and he took great pride in their accomplishments.
An avid golfer, Don spent many hours on the green, perfecting his swing and enjoying the camaraderie of his fellow golfers. He was also a passionate baseball fan, cheering on his beloved Atlanta Braves through both their victories and defeats. Don's love for sports was surpassed only by his love for his family, and he took great joy in sharing these interests with his children and grandchildren.
As we remember Don, we celebrate a life well-lived, filled with love, wisdom, and thoughtfulness. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Snyder’s Memorial is honored to serve the family of Mr. Donald Richard Barnes