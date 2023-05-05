Donald Richard Barnes, known to friends and family as Don, passed away peacefully the morning of May 4, 2023, in James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Born on November 14, 1940, in Piney Flats, Tennessee, Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Don was the son of the late Isaac Willie Barnes and Ila Ruth Mingea Barnes. He was preceded in death by his brothers Jack and Bill Barnes and his sister, Lois Barr. He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Barbara Barnett Barnes; his daughter, Julie Paul (Jeff); his son, Chad Barnes (Kristi); his brothers, Harold and Dale Barnes; and his four grandsons, Bradley Paul (Paloma), Tyler Barnes, Ryan Barnes, and Nicholas Paul.

