JONESBOROUGH - After a lengthy illness, Donald Ray Morrison, (Don), 88, passed away at Franklin Woods Community Hospital on November 7, 2020.
Don grew up in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, and moved to Johnson City, Tennessee in 1963. He retired from N&N Ball and Roller as a supervisor over finish lap in 2000. Don was a Sargent in the United States Army. He did his training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and served in the Korean War for 18 months.
Don was the son of the late Dorsey and Della Morrison, stepson to the late Blane Morrison, and he was raised by his late grandmother, Lottie Levely, in Kentucky. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Sam Morrison; sister, Danelle Talbee (Arnold); and stepdaughter, Sherry Chandler Silvers.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Price Morrison; daughter, Becky Tester (Scott); stepdaughter, Heather Peterson (Johnny); his eight grandchildren, John Tester, of Johnson City, Lexie, Jade-Noel, Skyler, and Gunner Peterson, Emily and Chandler Silvers, and Anna Adkin, all from Erwin; brothers, Chuck Morrison (Lisa), and Tim Morrison (Betty);sister, Pat Morrison;and several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Lloyd Shew, Ted Brown, Hubert, Chris, and Oscar Tipton, David Cody, and Jim Kyker.
It was Don’s wish to be cremated. Memorial services will be held at Erwin Church of Christ, 710 Rock Creek Road, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials in Don’s name be made to your favorite charity.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Franklin Woods Community Hospital and the Mountain Home VA, especially Dr. Hamm.
Condolences can be sent to Don’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
