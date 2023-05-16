JOHNSON CITY - Donald Ray Lowery, age 73, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a lengthy illness on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Donald was born April 17, 1950, to the late JD and Erma Elizabeth Ottinger Lowery in Cocke County, Tennessee. He graduated from Parrottsville High School. He spent his career as a hydro operator for Tennessee Valley Authority, which he retired from in 2008. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you