JOHNSON CITY - Donald Ray Lowery, age 73, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a lengthy illness on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Donald was born April 17, 1950, to the late JD and Erma Elizabeth Ottinger Lowery in Cocke County, Tennessee. He graduated from Parrottsville High School. He spent his career as a hydro operator for Tennessee Valley Authority, which he retired from in 2008. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).
Donald married the love of his life, Sandra Kaye Linkous, in 1976, and together they raised two children, April and D.J. He was of the Christian faith.
Donald was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed hunting, especially turkey hunting, fishing, and trading guns.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his special grandmother, Eva Ottinger; and special uncle, Ray Ottinger.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 46 years, Sandra Lowery; children, April (Bryan) Prudhomme and D.J. Lowery; grandchildren, Kayla, Sadie, Brylee, and Jude Prudhomme; sisters, Lana (Charlie) Williamson and Denice (Stuart) Wishart; special cousin, Brenda Lemming; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
Donald’s family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home, with a funeral immediately following at 7:00 pm, under the direction of Pastor Ned Ramsey. A committal service will commence the following day, at 11:00 am, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am.
Active pallbearers include Scott Bachman, Alan Ottinger, Rick Lawson, Trevor Lawson, Fred Markland, and Chance Linkous. Honorary pallbearer is Ronald Neas.