ELIZABETHTON - Donald Ray “D.R.” McKinney, age 72, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from the Durham-Hensley Nursing Home in Chuckey, Tennessee. D.R. was born in Elizabethton to the late David Alden McKinney and Margie Ann Treadway McKinney. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Dale McKinney.
D.R. was a United States Navy veteran, having served in the Vietnam and was of the Christian faith. D.R. retired from Johnson City Dental Lab as a dental technician. He graduated from Elizabethton High School, Class of 1967, was a lifetime member of the Elizabethton Elks Lodge #1847 and a member of the Elizabethton Moose Lodge. D.R. loved to play pool, watch college football – especially the Vols, and spending time with his family and time at the lake.
Those left to cherish his memory include a sister, Debbie Berry and husband Keith, of Elizabethton; a brother, Rick “Doc” McKinney and wife Janie, also of Elizabethton; three nieces, Sara (Stephen) Wagner, of Elizabethton, Leslie Ann (Jonathan) Godfrey, of Nashville and Hollie Jo (John) Bulla, of Elizabethton; a great nephew, Lawson Wagner; and a great niece, Marley Wagner.
A service to celebrate the life of Donald Ray “D.R.” McKinney will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, June 7, 2021 in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Carroll Melton officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Monday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery New Annex (215 Heroes Drive). Active pallbearers will be Johnny Greenwell, Mike Hardin, Barry Mathes, Mike Melton, Keith Berry, Lawson Wagner, Chris Stanbery, Vance Melton and Mick Mathes. Honorary pallbearers will be all members of the Elizabethton Elks Lodge #1847, Tom Corbett, Ron Carver, C.G. Crowe, Janet Denny, Carl Ray Nidiffer, Jerry Jamison, Mike Estep and Ken Wandell.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Elizabethton Elks Lodge, 1000 North Sycamore Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the McKinney family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.