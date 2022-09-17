Donald R. “Donnie” Newell, 60, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a motorcycle accident involving a deer.
He was a native of Johnson City and a student at Happy Valley High School before graduating in 1980. He worked for Bosch Company until his retirement and attended service at Grace Freewill Baptist Church.
Donnie loved to fish and spend time at Watauga Lake. He had a wonderful sense of humor, always telling entertaining stories to family and friends.
He is preceded in death by: maternal grandmother, Lucille Thomas Keezel; paternal grandparents, Sam Newell and Mildred Pruner Newell; aunt, Linda Hughes Kite; cousin, Ricky Hughes; grandchildren, Emerson Newell and Ruby Newell; and father-in-law, Burnie Greene.
Survivors include: parents, Donald R. Newell (Sharon) and Anne Thomas Helvey (Paul); wife, Sandra Greene Newell; children, Christy Newell McGrath of Fountain, CO, David Allan Newell (Marah), and their mother, Robin Walker; grandson, Bowie David Newell; brother, Bobby Newell (Debby); special cousin, David Hughes (Heather) of Knoxville; mother-in-law, Nancy Greene; sister-in-law, Julie Johnson and niece, Taylor; brother-in-law, Matthew Greene (Jessie); and many special uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family of Donnie Newell will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Lenny Smith. Per his wishes, Donnie will be cremated and laid to rest in a private family celebration.
Memorial contributions may be made in Donnie’s name to a charity of your choice.