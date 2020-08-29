Donald Leon “Cranking Don” Canter, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of the late Patricia Rachel Canter Myers. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Anne Elizabeth Canter-Jackson.
Donald was the Class President of Boones Creek High School class of 1955. He was a veteran of the United States Army having received the Good Conduct Medal. He was of the Presbyterian faith. Donald taught at Sullivan County Tech School, Tri City State Tech School, shop foreman at Dresser Industries, and supervisor at Harris Tarkett of Johnson City. He was a member of Sinking Creek Masonic Lodge of Gray #575 and Boone Lake Bass Club. He loved bass fishing, golf, UT Football, basketball, playing cards, and shooting pool.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pamela Jane Canter; stepson, Jayson Smith; grandson, Ian Canter Jackson; one son-in-law, Paul “Jeff” Jackson; brother-in-laws, Larry Smith and wife Yolanda, R. Howard Smith and wife Yvonne, Steve Smith, and Ken Smith; and special fur baby, Shadow.
Committal Service and Interment will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Chaplain Kevin Holmes officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Boone Dam VFW Post #4933 and members of the Army National Guard.
Due to COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to staff at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center with special thanks to the CLC and Hospice Unit for all their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter, 2061 TN-75, Blountville, TN 37617.
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Canter family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
