JONESBOROUGH - Donald Lee “Sticks” Nickell, age 75, of Jonesborough, TN, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at his home. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, a son of the late Hershel Nickell and Bonnie Jenkins Nickell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 brothers; 2 sisters; and a special niece, Judy.

Donald was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He had worked for Montgomery Ward, Frigidaire, and retired from General Electric as a Master Technician. While working as a Service Technician he received the Excellence Award, Technician Award, Customer Service Award, and Top Salesman Award. He was a member of Spirit of Soul band where he was the drummer. Donald had played music all his life and was a well-known musician. He was an amazing drummer, loved traveling and riding through the mountains on his Harley. Donald will be remembered as a good hearted person and loved helping others.

