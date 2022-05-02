May the good Lord watch over you, and may He give you His guidance, protection and care. May God ride by your side and bring you home safe to your loved ones.
On April 30, 2022, Donald Lee Rhudy rode his golden Harley through the pearly gates, only to be greeted by our Lord and Savior and his two granddaughters, Ashley Rhudy and Rudie Buchanan.
Left to mourn his loss will be his soul mate, best friend and wife of 60 years, Barbara Jane; his children, that promise to carry on the sounds of motorcycle mufflers, daughter, Kimberly and Tim Cline, son, Daniel and Wanda Rhudy; grandchildren, Sherrie Spoon, Hayley Buchanan, Dustin Rhudy, Jeremiah, Rhudy, Joshua Rhudy; nine great grandchildren with another due in June; brother, Earl and Pat Rhudy.
The family would like to thank WCSO, Jonesborough PD, Fire, Washington County EMS for coming to the aid of our sweet daddy.
It was daddy’s request for a motorcycle funeral. It was his request to have revving engines so loud the birds in heaven could hear them. If you have a bike, we are leaving Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, to head over to his final resting place at Archer Cemetery on Hairetown Rd. Jonesborough, his last ride will go by his house for an engine revving.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Rhudy, Jeremiah Rhudy, Joshua Rhudy, Jonathan Buchanan, Henry Cole and Tim Cline. Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Scalf, Marvin Archer, Allen Archer and Jason Spoon.
