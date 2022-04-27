JOHNSON CITY - Donald James Kotsonis, Sr., age 64, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Donald was born on March 12, 1958 in Brooklyn, New York.
Donald liked to be on the road. Most of his career was spent as an over the road truck driver and in his free time he loved nothing more than to be on his motorcycle. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joy Kotsonis; children, Jolene Lindsey Kotsonis and Steven Thomas Kotsonis; step-children, Harley Jo Vicars, Darren Vicars, and Page Vicars; grandchildren, Jason Kotsonis, Brooklyn Kotsonis, Cassandra Vazquez, Alysia Vazquez, Kenley Robert Kotsonis, Layla Kotsonis, Clayton Smith, Dalton Vicars, Kain Gunther, and William Gunther; great-grandchildren, Jacari Vazquez; brother, Frankie Kotsonis; sister, Lucy Ann Huff; and several nieces and nephews.
Donald’s family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 pm on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held the following day, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:00 am at Morris-Baker Funeral Home, under the direction of Dr Wayne Emery. The graveside service will immediately follow the funeral, at Oak Hill Cemetery (205 Whitney St, Johnson City, TN 37604). Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to be made directly to the funeral home to help offset the funeral costs by using the tribute fund link on the obituary page.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City 423-282-1521 is serving the family.