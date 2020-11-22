Donald J. “Dana” Barnett, 92, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home, following a long illness. Mr. Barnett was born January 2, 1928 in Roan Mountain, TN and had lived in Jonesborough for over sixty years. He was the eldest son of Mitchell and Florence Holtsclaw Barnett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Mitchell Barnett, Jr. and Dulaney “Bloss” Barnett.
Mr. Barnett was a faithful attendee of Eden United Methodist Church for over 50 years, where he taught Sunday school and never missed a service until his health declined in recent years. He was a Mason and attended meetings in both the Roan Mountain and Jonesborough Masonic Temples.
Mr. Barnett was employed by Bemberg Industries for 25 years, and retired from Food City in Johnson City, where he managed the dairy department. Many will also remember him operating Don’s Grocery near his home in the Greenwood community. He enjoyed fixing most anything, but was especially fond of his greenhouse, growing vegetable gardens, and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Pauline Arnett of the home and their children LTC Audy Barnett, USA Retired and wife Karen of Yorktown, VA, Regenia Ellis and husband Michael of Jonesborough, and Carolyn Kerr and husband Bill of Johnson City. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Emily Bosdell and husband Jeremy of Lebanon, Ohio, Kelly Stanfield and husband Les of Brunssum, Netherlands, Jason Barnett and wife Ashley of Norfolk, VA, Dr. Joseph Ellis and wife Joanna of Monroe, NC, Stephen Ellis of Lexington, KY, Garrett Ellis of Chattanooga, TN, and Remy Kerr of Arlington, VA. He also leaves behind 12 great-grandchildren, and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses, workers, and to Chaplain Carl of Amedisys Hospice Care for their special care, attention, and ministry.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at the Eden-Greenwood Cemetery, 1620 Mill Springs Rd., Jonesborough. Masks and social distancing are expected please. Honorary pallbearers are Kippy Huffine, Walter Huffine, Joe McQueen, and Joey McQueen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eden Greenwood Cemetery, Attn. Wayne Dulaney, 190 Dulaney Rd, Jonesborough, TN., 37659, Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville, SC, or to the Eden United Methodist Church building fund.
