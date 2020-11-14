JOHNSON CITY - Donald Folsom Crowe, 83, Johnson City, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at his residence, following a lengthy illness surrounded by his family.
Don was born in Elizabethton to the late Cecil and Frances Folsom Crowe.
Don graduated from Science Hill High School and went on to graduate from East Tennessee State College with a bachelor’s degree in 1959 and was a member of the fraternity Phi Sigma Kappa. Upon graduation, Don entered the United States Army and served as an Army Officer. When Don returned home, he continued to serve as an ROTC instructor at ETSU from 1962-1965, being the first graduate to return as an ROTC Cadre member. He was honorably discharged as Captain. In 2019, Don was inducted in to the ETSU ROTC Hall of Fame. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant of the Artillery Branch of Service, and eventually earned the honor of Distinguished Military Graduate. Don also fulfilled his career as an instructor of the ETSU Rifle Team.
After fulfilling his commitment to the United States Army, Don became the owner and operator of Broadway Motel. After retiring, Don and his wife, Mary, spent the winter months in Sanibel Island, FL. Don’s hobbies allowed him to travel, from fishing, hunting, boating and golfing. His favorite way to spend his time was being with his wife and family. He was a sports enthusiast, whether participating himself or watching his grandkids play. Recently, he really loved watching ETSU basketball games.
When his health allowed, Don would attend Grace Fellowship Church. He was a past member of Rotary Club, long-time member of Johnson City Country Club, ETSU Alumni Association, and ETSU Foundation Member.
Special thank you to: Cindy Northern, Tina Bruckman, the nurses of Amedysis Hospice and Dr. David Freemon for their care and compassion.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by: one brother, Lynn Crowe; one sister-in-law, Edith Jobe; and two brothers-in-law, JC Patrick and Clinton Isenberg.
Survivors include: his wife, Mary Patrick Crowe, the love of his life for 64 years; one son, Michael Crowe (Lisa Daniel); two daughters, Cindy Bolton (Gordon) and Christy Larkey (Mark); six grandchildren, Brandon Sizemore, Jordan Sizemore (Heather), Caroline Crowe, Catherine Crowe (Sean Smith), Logan Larkey and Taylor Williams (Asa); three great grandchildren, Amelia Sizemore, Axel Sizemore and Kamden Williams; two siblings, Cecil Crowe and JoAnn Cothran; special brother-in-law, Bobby Jobe; special sisters-in-law, Arliss Isenberg and Louise Patrick; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and all of the Bolton children held a special place in his heart.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Annex by 1:50 PM. Pallbearers include: Mike Crowe, Gordon Bolton, Mark Larkey, Brandon Sizemore, Jordan Sizemore and Stacey Vaughn. Honorary pallbearers include: Bobby Jobe, Ted Souder, Dennis Folsom and Dean Burrow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ETSU Foundation, 1276 Gilbreath Dr., Box 70300, Johnson City, TN 37614-1700 or a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Crowe family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Crowe family. (423) 282-1521