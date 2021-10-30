July 1, 1938 – October 13, 2021
Celebration of Life
Sunday, November 14
1:00 – 4:00 PM
Tri-City Aviation
350 Aviation Dr.
Blountville, TN 37617
We extend an invitation for family, friends and colleagues to join us for a celebration of Don’s life. For more than 50 years, Don shared his love of aviation with many and was dedicated to the employees and customers of Tri-City Aviation. He would not want us to be sad, but to enjoy blue skies and tailwinds. We’ll be sharing our favorite stories and hope you will come with some of your “hangar chat” memories to share. Light hor d’oeuvres will be served.
A memorial fund has been established with Northeast State
Community College Foundation. Memorial gifts may be sent to:
Northeast State Community College Foundation
c/o Donald Carter Memorial Aviation Fund
2425 Highway 75, PO Box 246
Blountville, TN 37617-0246