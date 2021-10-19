Donald F. Carter, age 83, passed peacefully at his Florida home, October 13, 2021, after battling a long illness. He was born on July 1, 1938 in Hiltons, VA. Don had a real love for aviation and started up Tri-City Aviation in 1969. He put his heart and soul into his passion for the next 50 years. Don is survived by his wife Theresa Carter and his sister Celesta Miller of Kingsport, TN. Daughters, Penie Carter Lester, Pamela Carter Phillips and husband Bryan, Chelsie Abrams, Grandchildren, Mackenzie Rae Lester, Rachel Phillips, Madison Lester, Abby Phillips, Lily Abrams and Riley Abrams.
There will be a celebration of life and scattering of ashes at Tri-City Aviation at a later date. Please inquire at Tri-City Aviation.