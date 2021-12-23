Donald F. Bowers age 74 Passed away Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital after a lengthy illness. Mr. Bowers was born to the late Ethel Bowers of Elizabethton Tn. Mr. Bowers was survived by his wife Rena Bowers and two step children: Tina Balthis and husband Buck, Keith Rice and wife Tina. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Aleigha, Trey, Mark, and Amy. He is also survived by 6 great grandchildren: Kaeson, Victoria, Hunter, FaithAnn, Colton, and Lucas. A memorial service will be held at a later date.