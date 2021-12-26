BOONES CREEK - Donald Eugene Durham, 83, of the Boones Creek Community went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, December 24, 2021, following a brief illness.
He was born and raised in Washington County, TN and graduated from Boones Creek High School. Donald retired from the Tennessee Department of Transportation after 35 years of service. He was a charter member of Highland Baptist Church.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Durham; parents, John and Stella Durham.
Survivors include his son, John F. Durham of Johnson City; sister, Mildred Rose of Johnson City; brother, Chester Durham and wife Norma; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family of Donald Eugene Durham will have a funeral service 11am, Tuesday, December 28th, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel, with Pastor Dave Mauger officiating. A graveside will follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions can be made to Highland Baptist Church, 300 Highland Church Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615
The family requests attendance be limited to immediate family and closest friends due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423 610-7171) is honored to serve the Durham family.