ELIZABETHTON - Donald “Donnie” Eugene Hall, 60, Elizabethton, passed away August 18 2022.

Donnie was born July 10, 1962 to parents Donald Hall and Odette Hall in Columbia SC, and was a lifelong resident of Elizabethton TN. He will be remembered for his intelligence, charm and “larger than life” personality. Donnie’s wit and sense of humor made him an excellent storyteller, and those who knew him well all have favorite “Donnie” stories. Donnie was known for his love and protection of his family, his loyalty to friends and his love for animals. His generous nature led him to assist any who requested his help or expertise.

