ELIZABETHTON - Donald “Donnie” Eugene Hall, 60, Elizabethton, passed away August 18 2022.
Donnie was born July 10, 1962 to parents Donald Hall and Odette Hall in Columbia SC, and was a lifelong resident of Elizabethton TN. He will be remembered for his intelligence, charm and “larger than life” personality. Donnie’s wit and sense of humor made him an excellent storyteller, and those who knew him well all have favorite “Donnie” stories. Donnie was known for his love and protection of his family, his loyalty to friends and his love for animals. His generous nature led him to assist any who requested his help or expertise.
Donnie retired from the Johnson City Fire Department in 2021 with 28 years of exemplary service.
Donnie was a member of Morris Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.
A dedicated member of Rolling Thunder, he was a strong advocate for military veterans.
Donnie loved being outdoors, with one of his favorite activities being surf fishing in the Outer Banks, NC.
Donnie was passionate in his love for motorcycles and had a talent for metal working and design. Donnie was at his happiest when riding his Harleys or working on his many projects.
Donnie is preceded in death by his parents, Donald G. Hall, and Odette M. Hall.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Paula Mann Hall; children Tara Hall, Tiffany Hubbard (Nick); stepdaughter Abigail Martin (Andrew); grandchildren Matthew and Jacob Hughes; Greyson Hubbard and Kenna Kyte; siblings Audrey Blecha (Michael), Jacqueline Hall (Tony Jeffcoat) Duane Hall, Katie Anderson (Jon), Lori Weinand (Michael), Jeanine McKennon (Derick); several nieces and nephews; special friend Jerry Proffitt; four legged companion Murphy, as well as extended family members in both the United States and France.
Friends may register their presence at Memorial Funeral Chapel on August 25, 2022 between 10:00am and 5:00pm. Family will not be present. Private services will be held by the family at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rolling Thunder Chapter 4, P.O. Box 220, Mountain Home, TN 37684.