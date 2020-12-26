JOHNSON CITY - Donald “Don” Eugene Williams, 77 of Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 25, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center with his son Eric by his side. He was born in Watauga and was the son of the late Fred and Virginia Williams.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Williams, daughter, Debra Yourgulez, son, Clarence Aldrich, and five brothers.
He was the owner of Don’s Tree and Stump Removal in Johnson City for over 56 years. He was the Pastor of The Tabernacle of the Living God with his wife Betty Williams for over 24 years. He loved spending time with his family and helping others who were in need. He loved to build things and remodel his home.
Those left to cherish Don’s memory include his sons, Eric Williams and Jeffrey Aldrich, and his daughter, Priscilla Williams Lunsford, along with 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 5:00 pm until a Celebration of Don’s life at 6:00 pm at The Tabernacle of the Living God, Johnson City with Pastor Dan Foster officiating. A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm.
Due to the current COVID restrictions we ask that everyone attending services please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
