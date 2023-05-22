Donald David Henley, 84, passed away Friday, May 19th, 2023. He was born on July 2nd, 1938 in Jonesborough, TN. He was the son of the late Samuel and Pauline Rowe Henley. Don was a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard where he achieved the rank of Staff Sgt. He was an employee at Holston Defense for 34 years and retired in 1995. In 2005, Don helped his eldest son Eric start H-Tek Auto Care and worked in the business until 2021.
Don attended Oak Grove Baptist Church. He loved old cars and enjoyed working on his 1963 Nova and 55 Chevrolets. He also loved doing his own home improvement projects. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Don had a bright smile that would make anyone feel welcome. Don’s legacy of hard work, dedication and kindness will always be remembered and cherished by anyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Bill and Rudy Henley; sons: Sam Henley and Joseph Whitman; his wife Paulette Henley who he loved dearly until the day he died.
Don is survived by his children: Eric Henley and wife Lisa, Dawn DeLoach and husband Bryan and David Henley, Kelly Tester and husband Scott; Grandchildren: Cynthia Henley, Seth Henley and wife Alyssa, Gage DeLoach, Lola DeLoach, Tara Henley, Harleigh Ruth, Kendal DeLoach, Brittany Moore, Josh Tester; Great-grandchild: Magdelene Ruth. Other special family: Margaret Brummett, Megan Brummett, Audrey & Adeline Brummett, Kathy Henley; Nephews: Dick Henley and wife Pattie, Dan Henley and wife Kathy, Donnie Henley and wife Annabelle, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friend and caregiver: Judy Briggs.
Funeral services for Don will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 396 Oak Grove Road, Gray, TN with Pastor Sherrel Nave officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Seth Henley, Gage DeLoach, Bryan DeLoach, Roger Briggs, Jeremy Scalf and John Jones.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Henley family. 423-928-2245