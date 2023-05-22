Donald David Henley, 84, passed away Friday, May 19th, 2023. He was born on July 2nd, 1938 in Jonesborough, TN. He was the son of the late Samuel and Pauline Rowe Henley. Don was a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard where he achieved the rank of Staff Sgt. He was an employee at Holston Defense for 34 years and retired in 1995. In 2005, Don helped his eldest son Eric start H-Tek Auto Care and worked in the business until 2021.

Don attended Oak Grove Baptist Church. He loved old cars and enjoyed working on his 1963 Nova and 55 Chevrolets. He also loved doing his own home improvement projects. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Don had a bright smile that would make anyone feel welcome. Don’s legacy of hard work, dedication and kindness will always be remembered and cherished by anyone who knew him.

