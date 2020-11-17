JOHNSON CITY - Donald Barnhart Woomer, 88, of Johnson City, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Services will be held in the spring of 2021.
A full obituary will appear on the funeral home website.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Woomer family during this difficult time.