JOHNSON CITY - Donald Allen Lloyd, 87, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at NHC Nursing Home in Johnson City.
Donald was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania, to Allen and Marion Lloyd. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War, later settling in Johnson City where he worked in the auto parts industry for many years. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and church treasurer for many years.
Along with his parents, Donald is preceded in death by his sister Marion Jean Frease, and brothers Griffith C. Lloyd, Sr. and Carl E. Lloyd.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Faye Lloyd; sisters Marilyn L. Duschl, Doris Vecchioni; brothers Robert B. Lloyd, Jack C. Lloyd, Sr., sisters-in-law Norma Trent (Allen), Nancy Tucker.
The family of Donald Lloyd will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM Thursday, June 2, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 11 AM with Minister James Cambron officiating. The graveside committal will be conducted at 12 PM at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from fellow church members and friends.
Memories and condolences may be shared at https://www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.