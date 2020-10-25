JOHNSON CITY - Don William Jones, 87 of Johnson City, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of Greene County, son of the late Paul and Ida Cannon Jones.
Don was a retired painter for ETSU.
He was a charter member of Faith Free Will Baptist Church and oldest living member.
Don’s passions were for his family, fishing and camping.
In addition to his parents, a brother Jay Jones and a sister, Betty Stallings all preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory: his wife of 56 years, Hattie C. Jones; his daughter, Tammy and her husband Gary Greene. He loved and treated as his own daughters, Sharon Peterson and her husband, Tony; Angie Peterson who also helped take care of him. Grandhildren: William Greene, Kayla Robinson Bentley and her husband, Justin, Daniel” D.J.” Robinson; adopted grandkids, Sabrina Johnson and Adam Casey; two beloved great grandkids, Bella Rose Bentley and Bryson Ray Bentley; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Faith Free Will Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm under the direction of Pastor Tom Lawson. A committal service will be conducted on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Roselawn Memory Gardens at 11:30am. Family and friends are asked to assemble by 11:20 am. Active pallbearers will be: Lloyd Jones, Gary Greene, Rob Slusher, Justin Bentley, Adam Casey and D.J. Robinson.
Memorials may be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 5401 Kingston Pike, Suite 230, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Jones family. (423) 282-1521