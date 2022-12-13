CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Don Stout, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2022, at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a long battle with chronic illnesses that affected him most of his adult life. Don was born in Florence, AL, on February 23, 1958, to James Dayton Stout and Charlotte Sue Stout (Angel) and grew up in Elizabethton, TN. After graduating with an engineering degree from the University of Tennessee, Don spent most of his career in the nuclear industry, primarily at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, TN, and at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Rockville, MD. Don loved cars, NASCAR, and anything and everything about the space/flight program. He felt that it was his “southern birthright” to buy a new car every few years, much to the distress of his wife (lucky for him, she’s a pushover). Don had a great sense of humor, an insatiable curiosity, a generous nature, and was always happy to help family, friends, and neighbors whenever he could. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother James Lee Stout. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his sisters, Linda Jenkins, and Susan Shorter; nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and special friends. All those that knew him are blessed to be able to call him a friend and he will be missed.
Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Service on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center St., Manassas, VA 20110. A reception will immediately follow. A service will also be held in Elizabethton, TN, at a future date.
Expressions of sympathy may be in the form of donations to the National Air and Space Museum, the UVA Medical Center/Hospital, or to your favorite charity.